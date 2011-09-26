(Updates with Altimo quotes)

By Evren Ballim

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Cukurova Holding filed a lawsuit to block a planned extraordinary general meeting of Turkcell , in a bid to stave off a fresh attempt by Cukurova's Nordic and Russian partners to oust Turkcell's chairman.

Cukurova Chairman Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, who founded Turkcell in the mid-1990s, has been locked in disputes with partners TeliaSonera and Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, since 2005.

As the boardroom struggle intensified in recent months, the Turkcell share price wilted, and has lost 18 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 15 percent drop in the Istanbul bourse's benchmark index.

TeliaSonera, which has the largest direct and indirect stake amounting to 37 percent, and Altimo, which has a 13.22 percent indirect stake, say Turkcell Chairman Colin Williams is not truly independent and sides with Cukurova.

Williams is the designated independent board member, while Cukurova, TeliaSonera and Altimo each have two seats on the seven-member board.

Though Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake carries controlling rights because of a complex management structure.

Aside from asking the court to cancel the Turkcell EGM due on Oct. 12, Cukurova also wants the agenda erased, even if the court allows the meeting to go ahead.

At a previous EGM on Aug. 11, Turkcell shareholders voted against giving approval for a 2010 dividend and other agenda items.

TeliaSonera and Altimo opposed Cukurova's bid to cancel the planned EGM.

"We don't see any grounds for this move. The EGM was called in full compliance with Turkish law," said Altimo vice-president Evgeny Dumalkin, adding Altimo supported dividend distribution.

TeliaSonera senior vice-president Cecilia Edstrom told Reuters her company was determined to resolve the deadlock.

"All shareholders are interested in receiving the dividends, however, in order to take a position, we need a lawful EGM where we can address the board competition and replace the chairman," Edstrom said.

"It's clearly important to have the chairman replaced, who is clearly not independent. Replacing the chairman is key to improving corporate governance." (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, David Holmes and David Hulmes)