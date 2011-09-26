(Updates with Altimo quotes)
By Evren Ballim
ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Cukurova Holding filed a
lawsuit to block a planned extraordinary general meeting of
Turkcell , in a bid to stave off a fresh attempt by
Cukurova's Nordic and Russian partners to oust Turkcell's
chairman.
Cukurova Chairman Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, who founded
Turkcell in the mid-1990s, has been locked in disputes with
partners TeliaSonera and Altimo, the telecoms arm of
Russia's Alfa Group, since 2005.
As the boardroom struggle intensified in recent months, the
Turkcell share price wilted, and has lost 18 percent since the
start of the year, compared with a 15 percent drop in the
Istanbul bourse's benchmark index.
TeliaSonera, which has the largest direct and indirect stake
amounting to 37 percent, and Altimo, which has a 13.22 percent
indirect stake, say Turkcell Chairman Colin Williams is not
truly independent and sides with Cukurova.
Williams is the designated independent board member, while
Cukurova, TeliaSonera and Altimo each have two seats on the
seven-member board.
Though Cukurova owns just 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake
carries controlling rights because of a complex management
structure.
Aside from asking the court to cancel the Turkcell EGM due
on Oct. 12, Cukurova also wants the agenda erased, even if the
court allows the meeting to go ahead.
At a previous EGM on Aug. 11, Turkcell shareholders voted
against giving approval for a 2010 dividend and other agenda
items.
TeliaSonera and Altimo opposed Cukurova's bid to cancel the
planned EGM.
"We don't see any grounds for this move. The EGM was called
in full compliance with Turkish law," said Altimo vice-president
Evgeny Dumalkin, adding Altimo supported dividend distribution.
TeliaSonera senior vice-president Cecilia Edstrom told
Reuters her company was determined to resolve the deadlock.
"All shareholders are interested in receiving the dividends,
however, in order to take a position, we need a lawful EGM where
we can address the board competition and replace the chairman,"
Edstrom said.
"It's clearly important to have the chairman replaced, who
is clearly not independent. Replacing the chairman is key to
improving corporate governance."
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, David
Holmes and David Hulmes)