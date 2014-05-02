May 2 Cullinan Hldg Ltd

* HEPS for six month period ended 31 march 2014 are expected to be between 60 pct and 65 pct higher than those for corresponding period last year

* EPS for six month period ended 31 march 2014 are expected to be between 40 pct and 45 pct higher than those for corresponding period last year.