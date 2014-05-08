May 8 Cullinan Hldg Ltd :

* Headline earnings - up by 60.7 pct to R43,698 mln

* Profit before taxation for six mnths ended March 31 up by 63.5 pct to R60,4 mln

* Cash resources for six months ended 31 March 2014 increased by R21,4 mln

* Revenue for six months ended 31 March 2014 R441,435,000

* 55 pct growth in revenue in period was realised through combination of strong growth in historic tourism and travel interests and inclusion of sales for newly acquired businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: