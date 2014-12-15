Dec 15 Cullinan Hldg Ltd

* FY operating profit up 40 pct and profit before tax up by 34 pct to r101 million 50 pct average growth in profit before tax over last three years

* Turnover up 39 pct and r119 million cash generated by operations chester finance acquired effective 1 Pctober 2014

* Our expectation for continued strong demand, a lower oil price and weaker exchange rates in 2015 provides us with some optimism for year ahead

* This is however tempered by material negative impact on tourism that new south african visa regulationsis having on our travel businesses from September 2014, as well as impact of Ebola from October 2014

* Whilst we anticipate effect of Ebola to be temporary, we believe new visa regulations will have a long term damaging effect on South African tourism and hospitality industry