UPDATE 1-ECB to sit tight ahead of high-risk elections
* Guidance tweak in H2 could be next step (Adds German bankers, market, analyst)
July 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it raised Cumberland, Rhode Island's general obligation debt rating two notches to AA-minus from A.
The rating action reflects the city's improved financial performance, even amid a period of reduced state aid and a slow national economy, S&P said. The outlook is stable.
The improved performance and more balanced fund operations are "due in large part to management actions and policies that have resulted in increased reserves, coupled with lessening enterprise fund reliance on general fund support and cash flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Timothy Daley in a statement.
* Guidance tweak in H2 could be next step (Adds German bankers, market, analyst)
LONDON, March 9 British finance minister Philip Hammond sought on Thursday to counter a wave of criticism for raising a tax on some self-employed workers in his budget, saying the measure was needed to get the country ready for Brexit.
VIENNA, March 9 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has appointed Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday, with the current chief Byron Haynes staying on as co-CEO until the end of the year when he will retire.