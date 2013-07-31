July 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it raised Cumberland, Rhode Island's general obligation debt rating two notches to AA-minus from A.

The rating action reflects the city's improved financial performance, even amid a period of reduced state aid and a slow national economy, S&P said. The outlook is stable.

The improved performance and more balanced fund operations are "due in large part to management actions and policies that have resulted in increased reserves, coupled with lessening enterprise fund reliance on general fund support and cash flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Timothy Daley in a statement.