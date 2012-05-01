* Q1 EPS $2.38 vs $1.75 year ago; guidance unchanged

* Sales up 16 pct at $4.5 billion

* Cites weakness in China, Brazil, Europe

* Shares down 3 pct (Adds analyst comments on decline in share price; updates stock price)

May 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit and beat expectations due to strength in North America and mining, but its shares slid as the company signaled weakness in emerging markets and left its guidance unchanged.

Cummins and other U.S. industrial companies - including Caterpillar Inc - are relying on strength in North America and mining to offset troubles in big emerging markets and Europe. Cummins said its North American revenue grew 40 percent in the first quarter, and mining engine sales grew 19 percent.

Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten said Cummins shares might be down because the company left its 2012 outlook unchanged even though earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Some investors also worry that upcoming U.S. market growth may not be as robust as initially expected, Lustgarten said.

Cummins shares fell 3 percent to 112.30 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company posted net earnings of $455 million, or $2.38 per share, up from $343 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had projected $2.22 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 16 percent to $4.5 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $4.4 billion.

The company affirmed its forecast that earnings before interest and taxes would represent 14.5 percent to 15 percent of sales in 2012, or nearly $3 billion. That compares with $2.56 billion in 2011.

Cummins pointed to a lower truck market in Brazil and a soft China construction market as trouble spots. Strength in North American truck, generator and construction markets, and a growing global mining business are needed to offset emerging market weakness, it said.

"Cummins continues to benefit from its geographic diversification and its leadership position," Chief Executive Tom Linebarger said in a press release.

(Reporting By John D. Stoll in Detroit; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Andre Grenon and John Wallace)