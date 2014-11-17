NEW YORK Nov 16 Shares of Cummins could rise by as much as 15 percent over the next year as its North American market could prove stronger than some expect, according to a report in Barron's financial newspaper.

In addition to strength in North America, its business abroad could improve, especially in China, the newspaper said in its edition to be published on Monday.

In the United States, a recovering economy, along with tight rail capacity and aging truck fleets, is driving truckers to buy new vehicles, the report said, noting that some analysts think that the order upturn could last at least through 2016.

Shares of Cummins, which closed Friday at $145.06, are up 2.9 percent for the year so far, compared with the S&P 500's gain of 10.4 percent for that period. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Eric Walsh)