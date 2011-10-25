* Profit up 60 percent, but boosted by lower tax rate
* Revenue up 36 percent
* Now sees full-year sales of $17.5 bln-$18 bln
* Shares down 7 percent
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Scott Malone
Oct 25 U.S. diesel engine maker Cummins Inc
(CMI.N) lowered its revenue and profit margin forecasts for
2011, blaming an uncertain global economy, and its shares fell
7 percent in premarket trading.
The company posted profit that topped Wall Street's
forecasts only because of a lower than expected tax rate,
analysts said.
Cummins said it now forecasts full-year sales of $17.5
billion to $18 billion; previously it had forecast $18 billion
and analysts, on average, look for $18.08 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company also said it now
expects profit before interest and taxes to come to 14 to 14.5
percent of sales, compared to its earlier 14.5 percent view.
"There is some uncertainty around the macro-economic
environment. Government actions to reduce inflation in India
and China have resulted in softer near-term demand than we
previously expected," said Tom Linebarger, the company's chief
operating officer. "This, along with the recent strengthening
of the U.S. dollar, has caused us to slightly soften full year
revenue guidance."
The lowered full-year revenue forecast implies a weaker
fourth quarter, said Eli Lustgarten, analyst at Longbow
Research.
"Third-quarter revenue was in line, so you have a weaker
fourth quarter number coming," Lustgarten said.
Its shares fell 7 percent to $91.73 in premarket trading.
The company reported a profit of $452 million, or $2.35 per
share, on Tuesday, compared with $283 million, or $1.44 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $4.63 billion from $3.4
billion.
Analysts, on average, expected profit of $2.25 per share,
on $4.61 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Dave Zimmerman)