July 10 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc
cut its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, sending its shares
down 10 percent at one point and leading a fall in U.S. stocks.
Pessimism from U.S. companies is compounding worries the
sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
Cummins cited weaker U.S. orders from truck and power generation
customers, a stronger dollar and softer demand in emerging
markets.
Its sales warning came on top of earlier weak forecasts from
chipmakers Applied Material Inc and Advanced Micro
Devices, which caused the market to extend losses in
afternoon trading.
The news from Cummins sent the S&P 500 down for a fourth
consecutive day, the index's longest downward streak since May
when it fell for six consecutive days. Shares of industrials
fell the most at 1.6 percent. Cummins was among the
biggest losers, closing 8.9 percent lower at $86.91.
"The sell-off really started with Cummins," said Ryan
Detrick, technical analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research,
in Cincinnati. It was "basically reiterating the concerns that
we've had going into earnings (season), like how the European
issues are really starting to have an impact on the U.S."
Shares of Cummins slid 10 percent at one point in afternoon
trading after the company said it expects second-quarter sales
of about $4.45 billion and warned that it sees full-year sales
"in line" with 2011 rather than growing by 10 percent as it had
earlier forecast. Analysts, on average, had expected
second-quarter sales of $5.1 billion and 2012 sales of just
under $20 billion.
Cummins, due to report results on July 31, is the second
major industrial company this week to warn about quarterly
results. On Monday, Dover Corp cut its 2012 profit
forecast, citing weakness in Europe.
"Order trends in the U.S. for trucks and power generation
equipment have softened and demand in Brazil, China and India is
not improving as we had previously expected," Cummins Chief
Executive Tom Linebarger said in a statement.
Separately, Cummins said it would raise its quarterly
dividend by 25 percent to 50 cents a share.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski, Caroline Valetkevitch, Yinka
Adegoke and Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Matt Driskill)