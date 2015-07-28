July 28 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc
reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by
distributor acquisitions in North America and stronger demand in
truck and bus markets.
Total revenue increased to $5.02 billion in the second
quarter from $4.84 billion in the same period last year.
Cummins' revenue from North America jumped 12 percent in the
quarter, while international sales fell by 6 percent, dragged
lower by a weak economy in Brazil.
Net income attributable to Cummins rose to $471 million, or
$2.62 per share, from $446 million, or $2.43 per share, a year
earlier.
Cummins expects full-year 2015 revenues to grow between 2
percent and 4 percent.
Second-quarter sales rose in all four of its major segments.
In engines, strong demand for on-highway, or trucks and buses,
drove sales growth, which was offset by weaker demand in global
industrial markets and lower truck demand in Brazil.
Growth in the distribution segment included a $14 million
gain from North American acquisitions, while a stronger dollar
hurt the segment's sales by 6 percent.
Higher sales in components and power generation were driven
by demand in international markets.
Cummins is scheduled to have an earnings conference call to
at 9 a.m. CST (1400 GMT).
Expectations from the North American truck industry for
original equipment manufacturers remains "robust," said Steve
Volkmann, an analyst at Jefferies. He added that the power
generation business continued to be "soft" and was looking for
comments from management on "any additional restructuring."
Shares of Cummins rose nearly 4 percent to $128.55 in
premarket trade.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)