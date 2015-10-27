(Corrects date in dateline)

CHICAGO Oct 27 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit and said that it would lay off up to 2,000 people as global economic weakness continued to weigh on its international sales.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $380 million or $2.14 per share, down more than 10 percent from $423 million or $2.32 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)