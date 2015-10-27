UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
(Corrects date in dateline)
CHICAGO Oct 27 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday posted a lower quarterly net profit and said that it would lay off up to 2,000 people as global economic weakness continued to weigh on its international sales.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net profit of $380 million or $2.14 per share, down more than 10 percent from $423 million or $2.32 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
NEW YORK, April 4 New York state's highest court on Tuesday rejected Facebook Inc's challenge to 381 search warrants to uncover suspected widespread Social Security disability fraud by its customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 An Uber executive at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing.