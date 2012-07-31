BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc reported lower second-quarter net earnings and revenue, as it had warned, and said growth in North America had helped offset weakness in international markets.
Cummins on Tuesday reported net earnings of $469 million, or $2.47 per share, down from $505 million, or $2.60 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding gains from divestitures, Cummins said earnings had risen to $2.45 per share from $2.41.
Revenue declined 4 percent to $4.45 billion, but was flat excluding the effects of divestitures and currency fluctuations.
The company expects full-year revenue of $18 billion. (Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine