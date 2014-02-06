BRIEF-BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALES PROCESS FOR CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
Feb 6 Cummins Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strong sales of engines and other vehicle components to truck makers in North America and Europe offset weakness in emerging markets, including India and Mexico.
The company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $432 million, or $2.32 a share, up from $404 million, or $2.14 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales rose 7 percent to $4.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Columbus, Indiana-based company to post a profit $1.98 a share on sales of $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service