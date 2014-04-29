China approves fewer GMO crop imports, hampering trade-US industry group
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
April 29 Cummins Inc posted results on Tuesday that topped analysts expectations and raised its full-year forecast as strong demand for its engines and vehicle components in North America offset weakness in many other parts of the world.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company, which makes diesel engines, fuel and air controls, as well as electrical power generators, reported a first-quarter profit of $338 million, or $1.83 a share, up from $282 million, or $1.49 a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 12 percent to $4.4 billion, driven by a 25 percent jump in North American revenues, which offset flat international sales.
Analysts, on average, expected Cummins to report a profit of $1.67 a share.
The company also said it now expects full-year sales to increase in a range of between 6 percent and 10 percent, up from a previous range of between 4 percent and 8 percent.
Cummins shares were up about 3.3 percent at $150 in light, pre-market electronic trading after closing Monday's session at $145.20. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)
LONDON, March 21 Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos.
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender