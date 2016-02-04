CHICAGO Feb 4 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit as global economic weakness continued to hurt revenue and restructuring costs ate into its profits.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $161 million, or 92 cents a share, down 64 percent from $444 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

