Oct 29 Cummins Inc, a maker of truck engines and auto parts, said it expected a fall in 2013 revenue due to weak demand for capital goods in most of its major markets.

The company said engine sales fell 1 percent to $2.5 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 as demand declined from the mining, stationary power, and light-duty on-highway truck markets.

Cummins said it expected full-year revenue to fall 3 percent. It had earlier expected revenue to be flat in 2013.