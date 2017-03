July 28 Diesel engines maker Cummins Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand in North America.

The company's revenue from North America jumped 12 percent in the second quarter ended June 28.

Net income attributable to Cummins rose to $471 million, or $2.62 per share, from $446 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.02 billion from $4.84 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)