Feb 5 Cummins Inc, a maker of diesel engines, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from North America.

Sales rose to $5.09 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.59 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Cummins rose to $444 million, or $2.44 per share, from $432 million, or $2.32 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.56 per share. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)