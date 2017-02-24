UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan opposed by some lenders, and which the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan came in a lawsuit the Atlanta-based company filed in December, accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of withholding consent to parts of its refinancing plan. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts