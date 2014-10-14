Oct 14 Loss adjusting and claims management firm Cunningham Lindsey said it named Nick Hinton chief financial officer and John Cavoores as non-executive director.

Hinton joins from Marsh Inc, where he was the CFO of Marsh International.

Cavoores has served as director on the boards of Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd, Guidewire Software Inc, Cyrus Re Holdings and Alliant Insurance Holdings. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)