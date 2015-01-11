NEW YORK Jan 11 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Bill Mulrow, a former senior managing director at Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, as secretary to the governor, according to a statement on Sunday.

The move comes shortly after Cuomo began his second term as governor and accompanies a wide number of other personnel moves, including the naming of Mary Beth Labate as budget director for the New York State Division of the Budget and Linda Lacewell as counselor to the governor. Bob Megna, formerly the budget director, has been named acting executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority.

Mulrow, who has more than three decades of experience in business, government and politics, will be replacing Lawrence Schwartz, who is leaving the administration for the private sector. Mulrow has worked in both private and public sectors, according to the statement, including as a senior advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo's reelection campaign in 1990.

Mulrow was also Andrew Cuomo's appointee as the chairman of the New York State Housing Finance Agency and the State of New York Mortgage Agency. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Paul Simao)