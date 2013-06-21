LONDON, June 21 Cupid PLC : * Half year ("H1 2013") revenues are expected to be £43M * Marketing spend in the first half will be slightly higher than in 2012 * EBITDA for H1 2013 continues to be expected at around £2.5M * Group's cash position at the end of June will be in excess of £10M * Got approaches for casual dating assets and is currently exploring proposed