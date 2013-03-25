March 25 British online dating company Cupid Plc
rejected as "misrepresentation and ill-informed
speculation" media allegations about its methods to encourage
people to buy subscriptions, sending its shares up as much as 79
percent.
The BBC said last month that members of Cupid's online
dating services suspected fake "flirtatious" messages had been
used to encourage free users to sign up for paid subscriptions.
The company said on Friday it had launched an investigation
into "a report" about its methods, but a spokeswoman said then
that this was not in response to the allegations in the BBC
report.
Ukraine newspaper Kyiv Post published an article on March 15
that said Cupid had hired "motivation managers" to encourage
people to buy full subscriptions.
Cupid said on Monday the managers' job was to monitor and
interrogate the company's websites to detect technical or
product issues and to moderate chat rooms and forums. They do
not communicate with free members, it said.
The company, which said it was taking legal advice on the
allegations, also denied that it was profiting from telephone
numbers used to cancel some subscriptions, saying that it
operated toll-free numbers for callers from the United States
and Australia and had a low-cost number in the UK.
Cupid's shares were up 59 percent at 78.92 pence at 0904 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Ted Kerr)