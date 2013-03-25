(Adds background)
March 25 British online dating company Cupid Plc
rejected as "misrepresentation and ill-informed
speculation" media allegations about its methods to encourage
people to buy subscriptions, sending its shares up as much as 79
percent.
The BBC said last month that members of Cupid's online
dating services suspected fake "flirtatious" messages had been
used to encourage free users to sign up for paid subscriptions.
The firm's websites, cupid.com and flirt.com, allow people
to register for free, but they must buy a subscription to reply
to messages.
The company said on Friday it had launched an investigation
into "a report" about its methods, but a spokeswoman said then
that this was not in response to the allegations in the BBC
report.
The Edinburgh-based company's shares fell 60 percent on
Friday in response to the statement. Up to Friday's close, the
stock had fallen 64 percent since the BBC report on Feb. 24.
Ukraine newspaper Kyiv Post published an article on March 15
that said Cupid had hired "motivation managers" to encourage
people to buy full subscriptions.
Responding to what it said were "recent comments and market
speculation", Cupid said on Monday that the managers' job was to
monitor and interrogate its websites to detect technical or
product issues and to moderate chat rooms and forums. They do
not communicate with free members, it said.
"... Cupid Plc strongly refutes all allegations that its
business model or practices and procedures are in any way
fundamentally flawed, inappropriate or illegal," it said.
The company, which said it was taking legal advice on the
media and allegations, also denied that it was profiting from
telephone numbers used to cancel some subscriptions, saying that
it operated toll-free numbers for callers from the United States
and Australia and had a low-cost number in the UK.
Cupid's website says it has more than 54 million user
accounts in 58 countries.
Cupid's shares were up 57 percent at 77 pence at 0934 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Ted Kerr)