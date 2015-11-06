Nov 6 Cupric Canyon Capital, a private equity
firm backed by the former Natural Resource Investments unit of
Barclays, said it would approach the market to raise up
to $350 million, in order to bring its Khoemacau copper and
silver mine in northwest Botswana into production.
The construction of the mine in the Kalahari Copper Belt is
set to start in late 2016 with the first copper shipment to
markets expected in 2018.
Cupric Canyon Africa Chief Executive Officer Sam Rasmussen
said the mine will produce 50,000 tonnes of copper and 1.5
million ounces of silver a year. Cupric Canyon Africa is the
parent company to Khoemacau.
"We are looking at about $350 million to get started. We
will approach the markets before the end of the year to seek the
start-up capital for the development of the mine," Rasmussen
told Reuters.
"It can be investment through equity or otherwise. We do
not have a preferred financing option yet, it will all depend on
the response from the market," he said.
Cupric has appointed Citi to work on the financing. A
deal could take the form of a joint venture or even an outright
sale, banking and industry sources said.
Initially expected to cost about $200 million, the
development of the new mine will be based on a revised
feasibility study which has proved a larger copper and silver
resource at the mine.
The mine is projected to have a productive life of at least
25 years and Cupric has already invested over $250 million, one
source close to the company said.
Khoemacau is expected to utilise the processing plant at the
nearby Boseto Mine, which it acquired after the liquidation of
Discovery Metals.
In May Khoemacau concluded a $35 million deal to buy the
mothballed Boseto copper mine situated 30 kilometres away from
the Somelo site.
Founded in 2010, U.S.-based Cupric is owned by its
management, which includes former Freeport-McMoRan
President Timothy Snider, and Global Natural Resource
Investments (GNRI), formerly a unit of Barclays until a
management buyout last month.
Barclays had put the asset on a list of businesses that it
intended to sell or run down, saying it was not strategically
important for the bank.
(Reporting by Frey Berry in London with additional reporting
from Southern Africa newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)