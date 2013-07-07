WILLEMSTAD, July 7 A blackout on the Caribbean island of Curacao temporarily halted operations at its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Isla oil refinery, workers at the facility said on Sunday.

The refinery, which is crucial to the Dutch island nation's economy, is run by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. The power cut hit the whole of Curacao, the workers said, including the plant that provides Isla with electricity, water and steam.