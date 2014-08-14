BRIEF-Pro Medicus Ltd announced implementation of share buy
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months
August 14 Curanum AG
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue rose by 2.3% to EUR 148.2 mln
* Says H1 operating EBITDA increased by 25.2% to EUR 17.2 million
March 20 Healthway Medical Corporation Limited (Request For Trading Halt)
* Trading halt has been requested pending a significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region