BRIEF-Yihua Healthcare unit to buy stakes in hospital and social welfare firm
* Says its Tibet-based medical investment management unit (the unit) plans to buy a 60 percent stake in a Jiangxi-based hospital for 172.8 million yuan
FRANKFURT Jan 21 Curanum AG says: * Korian deutschland has published a voluntary public takeover offer for Curanum * Korian offers 2.50 euros for each Curanum share
WASHINGTON, March 6 Long-awaited legislation to dismantle Obamacare was unwrapped on Monday by U.S. Republicans, who called for ending health insurance mandates and rolling back extra healthcare funding for the poor in a package that drew immediate fire from Democrats.
* Creso secures binding LOI with high-tech Swiss food and pharma development company, Domaco, Dr med Aufdermaur AG