BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
Nov 6 Curanum AG :
* Said on Wednesday sales increased year on year in first nine months 2014 by 2.4 pct to 224.3 million euros
* 9-month operating EBITDA decreased by 20.0 pct to 28.8 million euros (previous year: 24.0 million euros)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.