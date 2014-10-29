BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016
Oct 29 Curasan AG :
* Says decided to increase share capital by 1,408,830.00 euros to 8,706,296.00 euros, through issue of 1,408,830 shares
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co