BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
Aug 6 Curasan AG : * Received notification of further grant of patent by U.S. patent and trademark
office - patent for special cerasorb technology * Says this grant of patent is for the special Cerasorb technology * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017