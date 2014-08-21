BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Aug 21 Curasan AG : * Says H1 revenue up 30% to 2.98 million euro * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -0.54 million (i. previous year. -0.73 million euros) * Says sees FY 2014 revenue from 6.5 million euros to 7.5 million euros.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering