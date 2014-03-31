March 31 Curis Inc said the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration allowed it to resume testing its
experimental cancer drug, lifting a November order halting
enrolment in an early-stage trial.
The company's shares jumped about 22 percent to $3.35 in
trading before the bell.
Enrolment for the study was halted after the death of a
patient with advanced breast cancer, who experienced acute liver
failure about a month after the drug, codenamed CUDC-427, was
discontinued.
The trial began in the third quarter of 2013 in patients
with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas.
Curis said it planned to continue testing the drug -
including in combination with chemotherapy drug, capecitabine -
in patients of a type of advanced breast cancer.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company's shares closed
at $2.75 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
