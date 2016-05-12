Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 CUROCOM Co.,Ltd :
* Says it to acquire a 10.9 pct stake (1.1 million shares) in U-Tech Co.,Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of mobile display parts, for business diversification
* Says transaction amount of 10 billion won
* Expects transaction settlement date of June 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BJ1pES
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order