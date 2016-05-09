May 9 CUROHOLDINGS Co., Ltd. :

* Says it to issue 388,470 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* * Sets issue price at 1,995 won per share, to raise proceeds of 774,997,650 won for operations

* Listing date of May 25 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7S5nXR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)