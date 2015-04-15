* UK authorities want to promote financial innovation
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 15 London, centre of the
$5-trillion-a-day global currency market, now wants to be home
to a controversial upstart - bitcoin.
British authorities have come out in support of digital
currencies in the name of promoting financial innovation, while
proposing that regulations should be drawn up to prevent their
use in crime.
But it is technophiles who are leading the drive to make
London a real-world hub for trade in web-based
"cryptocurrencies", of which bitcoin is the original and still
most popular.
Every Tuesday evening in a trendy cafe in London's
Shoreditch neighbourhood, a group of digital currency
enthusiasts gathers to discuss ideas, "vape" from e-cigarettes
and exchange their pounds for bitcoins in a dedicated "ATM".
With more than 2,200 members, CoinScrum, run by a former
derivatives trader who left the world of traditional finance to
work on a digital currency start-up, is the biggest bitcoin
networking group in the world. Its meetings draw a mostly young,
mostly male crowd - some amateurs, others who have come to
Britain to start bitcoin businesses.
Already the capital of traditional currency trading, London
is competing with San Francisco's web expertise and New York's
financial clout as it pushes to be the foremost financial
technology - or fintech - centre in the world.
Last month the British government announced plans to
regulate digital currency exchanges to prevent their use in
money-laundering, and to help to develop a set of standards for
cryptocurrencies.
Backers of bitcoin praised this for lending legitimacy to
the currency - which unlike traditional money has no printed
form and remains outside the control of central banks - without
stifling innovation.
"London has been the home of financial innovation for
hundreds of years," said Nicolas Cary, co-founder of Blockchain,
which provides bitcoin data and "wallet" software for storing
the currency. "It would be a historical mistake not to make this
the home of digital currencies. There's an incredible amount of
talent and experience here."
Just over 14 million bitcoins are in circulation, worth
around $3.1 billion at the current exchange rate of around $220
each.
Bitcoin brought 29-year-old Cary to Britain two years ago
from Denver, Colorado. He joined forces with Ben Reeves, then a
22-year-old computer science graduate, to develop the Blockchain
wallet, spending the first year working out of a two-bedroom
apartment in northern England.
Now Blockchain, named after the technology behind bitcoin,
is the world's biggest wallet provider, with over 3 million
users. Last year it raised over $30 million in its first round
of funding, including from billionaire Richard Branson.
POSITIVE ATTITUDE
While some people argue that London lags New York overall as
the centre for traditional finance, many say the latter's
attitude to digital currencies - including a state plan to
impose a "BitLicense" on bitcoin start-ups - makes London more
attractive for the growing number of businesses dealing in the
budding technology.
"What we see in the UK ... is a different attitude," said
Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, a Washington
DC-based non-profit advocacy group for digital currencies.
"It's a very positive attitude, one of: this is an amazing
innovation, we're going to have to have some kind of regulation
in terms of money laundering, but let's do this in a
constructive way, in partnership with the technologists and the
industry."
Detractors worry that digital currencies make it easy for
users to buy products anonymously from websites like Silk Road,
an underground marketplace for drugs and other illegal goods
which was shut down in 2013.
But advocates argue that using cash for illicit trades is
easier and less traceable, pointing out that most U.S. banknotes
are contaminated with cocaine.
Asked about bitcoin, the governing body for the City of
London financial district said authorities needed to be "alive
to the potential risks and take strong action if they find
evidence of abuse or criminal activities". But the employment
and growth opportunities offered by the fintech in general were
to be welcomed, it said.
Britain made bitcoin trading exempt from value-added tax
last year. Other countries have yet to decide how to tax
bitcoin, since its independence from any central bank means it
does not fall into the traditional definition of money.
However, Australia has made bitcoin transactions subject to
goods and services tax. That helped to drive CoinJar, an
Australian company that allows users to buy, sell and spend
bitcoins, to move its headquarters to London last December.
INVESTMENT
Later this month Swiss banking giant UBS will open a
technology lab in London to explore the wider application of the
technology in the financial services industry.
Finance minister George Osborne has said he wants Britain to
lead the world in developing fintech, highlighting the potential
of digital currencies.
Last year investment in fintech firms in Britain and Ireland
more than doubled compared with 2013, to $623 million,
representing 42 percent of such investment in Europe, according
to consultancy Accenture.
Alongside the new regulation and standards, the British
government promised an additional 10 million pounds ($15
million) for a research initiative that will look into the
blockchain technology behind digital currencies.
It is the blockchain - essentially a ledger of every bitcoin
transaction that is virtually impossible to tamper with - that
the Bank of England has also said could be revolutionary.
Central banks, it has said, could eventually issue digital
currencies of their own.
Dozens of others have copied this technology to set up their
own digital currencies, though none has so far managed to knock
bitcoin off the top spot.
TANTRIC MASSAGE
Londoners can change cash for bitcoins at seven ATMs in the
capital, and use them to pay for anything from tantric massage
to a designer dress, a pork chop to a pint of beer. One company
even allows rent on property to be paid in bitcoin.
Back in the trendy "Vape Lab" e-cigarette cafe, one young
bitcoiner was putting 800 pounds' worth of 20 pound notes into a
bitcoin ATM in exchange for the digital currency.
"I just sell bitcoin to others, because they don't know how
to do it, so I take advantage of that and I make a profit," he
said.
($1 = 0.6774 pounds)
