WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The Obama administration on
Wednesday urged China to be clear about its intentions when it
changes currency policies.
"They need to understand that they signal their intentions
by the actions they take and the way they announce them," U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told network CNBC in an interview
ahead of a Group of 20 meeting that Chinese officials will
attend.
"They have to be very clear that they are continuing to move
in a positive direction and we're going to hold them
accountable," Lew said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft)