June 15 The cost of currency fluctuations for North American companies rose to $28.94 billion in revenues in the first quarter as the U.S. dollar soared, according to a report from currency risk consulting firm FireApps.

Foreign exchange swings cost $31.7 billion for European and North American companies combined, as European companies were also hurt by volatility in other currencies.

The results compare to an $18.66 billion hit to North American companies in the fourth quarter and show currency swings became a bigger headache for them in early 2015.

"This isn't just about the dollar. This is about currency volatility all over the world," said FireApps Chief Executive Wolfgang Koester. "For the Europeans it was more about Brazil and Russia. For the American companies it was more about the Euro and the yen."

With two weeks left this quarter, Koester said it was too soon to predict the second-quarter impact for North American companies.

In North America the first-quarter's average 8 cents earnings per share (EPS) impact from currency was almost double the 2014 average and well above the 1 cent target set by management at leading multinationals, according to the report.

Among North America based multinationals, 279 out of 850 companies analyzed reported negative currency impacts, up 29.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according to FireApps.

During the first quarter, the dollar rose 8.96 percent against a basket of major currencies for its third straight quarter of increases. The euro fell 11.3 percent against the dollar in its biggest quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 1992.

Japan's yen fell 0.4 percent against the dollar in the first quarter but stabilized from an 18 percent decline in the second half of 2014.

Russia's Rouble fell 47 percent against the dollar in the first quarter while it was down 24 percent against the euro .

Brazil's Real was down 6.2 percent against the euro in the first quarter. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Andrew Hay)