NEW YORK Oct 20 Two exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) launched in the United States on Tuesday will provide
investors with access to China's onshore stock market while
tamping down swings in the yuan.
After a year that saw the unexpected slide of the Chinese
yuan slice into foreign investors' returns, the two funds become
the first so-called currency-hedged ETFs to track stocks traded
within China, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc.
The funds - Deutsche X-trackers CSI 300 China A-Shares
Hedged Equity ETF and CSOP MSCI China A International
Hedged ETF - come after a year of wild price swings in
China's vast market for onshore stocks known as A-Shares.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index has returned 5.9
percent this year despite posting a 28.6 percent loss for the
third quarter, which ended on Sept 30.
But an unexpected move in August by China to devalue its
currency weighed on foreign investors' returns. The second
largest economy's currency, also known as the renminbi, sank 2.3
percent this year against the U.S. dollar.
The new funds ride two growing trends in ETFs: an increase
in funds tracking Chinese stocks and a move by ETF investors
toward funds that try to strip out currency moves by buying
what's known as a forward currency contract. Those
currency-hedging funds have grown to $67 billion in assets under
management in the United States, according to FactSet.
After a move by China to allow more foreign investors in its
domestic markets, the Vanguard Group Inc, a top ETF provider,
said in June it plans to add Chinese A-shares to its
broad-market Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)