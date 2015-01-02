By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 2 The share of currency reserves
in the euro held by central banks fell to its lowest in over a
decade in the third quarter of 2014 at less than 23 percent,
according to International Monetary Fund data released on Dec.
31.
The euro share of IMF reserves totaled $1.4 trillion, or
22.6 percent of the total allocated reserves, down from $1.5
trillion, or 24.1 percent, in the second quarter of 2014. The
latest share was the lowest percentage since the third quarter
of 2002.
Global foreign exchange reserves overall fell to $11.8
trillion, marking the first quarterly drop since the financial
crisis in late 2008/early 2009. Global reserves hit a record $12
trillion in the second quarter of 2014.
Global reserves are assets of central banks held in
different currencies primarily used to back their liabilities.
Central banks have sometimes cooperated in buying and selling
official international reserves to influence exchange rates.
"The data indicates that there was no appetite to buy the
euro after an 8 percent correction in the third quarter," said
Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe
Generale in New York.
Galy said foreign reserve managers did not buy the euro in
the third quarter since the European Central Bank's stimulative
policy of negative interest rates made it extremely expensive
for them to do so. He also said the data suggested the managers
may have sold the euro.
"This changes the entire dynamics of euro/dollar," Galy
said. He said the data signaled coming weakness in the euro and
that it could hit $1.14 against the greenback in the first
quarter of 2015. The euro hit a 4-1/2-year low of $1.2005 on
Friday.
The U.S. dollar's share of reserves rose to 62.3 percent,
totaling $3.9 trillion, up from 60.7 percent in the previous
quarter and marking the highest share since the last quarter of
2011. The yen's share was roughly unchanged from the previous
quarter at about 4 percent.
Central banks held US$117 billion in the Australian dollar
globally as of the third quarter, down from US$121.6 billion in
the second quarter of 2014. They held US$118.9 billion in
Canadian dollars, down from US$125.2 billion previously.
