By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Anirban Nag
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 30 The U.S. dollar's share
of allocated global currency reserves slipped for the first time
in five quarters, while the euro's share touched a 13-year low,
data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
The greenback's share fell in the second quarter to 63.7
percent of the total allocated reserves, equivalent to $4.249
trillion, from a 64.1 percent share in the first three months of
the year.
The decline in the dollar's share came amid a growing view
that central banks, especially those in emerging markets, have
been selling their holdings of the greenback in order to support
their own deflating currencies.
The euro's share, meanwhile, was steady in the second
quarter at 20.5 percent, from 20.7 percent in the firs. But that
20.5 percent share was the smallest in 13 years. At its peak, in
2009, the euro's share of reserves was 28 percent.
Global foreign exchange reserves, meanwhile, rose in the
second quarter, breaking a shrinking trend that started in the
third quarter of 2014.
Global reserves rose to $11.46 trillion in the second
quarter, from $11.44 trillion in the first quarter, data showed
The total amount of allocated currency holdings rose to $6.66
trillion from $6.06 trillion in the prior quarter.
Analysts, however, said the latest data did not capture the
recent drawdown in China's FX reserves. China's reserves posted
their biggest monthly fall on record in August, reflecting its
attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilize financial
markets.
China's reserves, the world's largest, fell $93.9 billion
last month to $3.557 trillion, central bank data showed on
Monday.
"The decline in FX reserves is here to stay with various EM
central banks still forced to spend reserves as they try to deal
with slower growth abroad and at home, a strong U.S. dollar, and
an overhang of FX liabilities and weaker domestic currencies,"
said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 currency strategy at Credit
Agricole in London.
Also in the second quarter, the IMF has released for the
first time the names of the participating economies, which
showed 146 countries reporting their reserves.
It has long been speculated that China does not report its
reserves to the IMF and the country's asset holdings are part of
the unallocated reserves component totaling $4.793 trillion.
But on Wednesday, the IMF said China has reported in the
second quarter a representative portfolio on a partial basis and
will gradually increase to full coverage of foreign exchange
reserve assets within two to three years.
