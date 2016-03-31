NEW YORK, March 31 The U.S. dollar's share of allocated currency reserves rose to 64.06 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from 63.98 percent in the third quarter of last year, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.

The euro's share, meanwhile, slipped to 19.91 percent in the final quarter of 2015 from 20.34 percent in the prior quarter, the latest IMF data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)