China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, March 31 The U.S. dollar's share of allocated currency reserves rose to 64.06 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 from 63.98 percent in the third quarter of last year, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.
The euro's share, meanwhile, slipped to 19.91 percent in the final quarter of 2015 from 20.34 percent in the prior quarter, the latest IMF data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.