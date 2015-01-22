DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Countries around the world are already engaged in a currency war in a bid to boost growth, Gary Cohn, the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, said on Thursday

"We are in currency wars," Cohn told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "The prevailing view is that the easy way to stimulate economic growth is to have a low currency." (Reporting by Noah Barkin)