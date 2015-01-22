BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Countries around the world are already engaged in a currency war in a bid to boost growth, Gary Cohn, the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, said on Thursday
"We are in currency wars," Cohn told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "The prevailing view is that the easy way to stimulate economic growth is to have a low currency." (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.