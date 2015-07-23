JOHANNESBURG, July 23 The acting chief executive of takeover target Advtech Ltd said on Thursday Curro Holdings' relaunched $485 million bid was a "fishing expedition", and his board would not consider it or put to shareholders.

"In the last few hours, we received something called a 'Conditional Firm Intent to Make an Offer'," Frank Thompson told Reuters. "The truth is this is, at this point, no more than fishing expedition by Curro. It is not a matter that should be put to shareholders." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)