UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 22 South Africa's Curro Holdings said on Thursday a takeover offer for smaller rival Advtech, rejected by the target's board this week, had the support of Advtech's largest shareholders.
Curro had offered 13 rand per Advtech share, South Africa's largest private education group said, adding that it was considering resubmitting the bid in a "potentially different format". (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.