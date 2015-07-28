JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's largest private education company Curro Holdings said a 6 billion rand ($478 million) offer for smaller rival Advtech is open until close of business on Tuesday after which it will "consider its options".

Advtech's board last week rejected the offer and declined to refer it to shareholders, a third of who have since publicly said they back the bid.

