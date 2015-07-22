UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Two top shareholders in South Africa's Advtech said on Wednesday they will accept Curro Holdings' $485 million takeover offer, which could be resubmitted after the target's board rejected it this week.
Coronation Asset Management and the Kagiso Asset Management hold a combined more than 35 percent of Advtech, South Africa's second-biggest private schools operator.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.