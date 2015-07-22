JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Two top shareholders in South Africa's Advtech said on Wednesday they will accept Curro Holdings' $485 million takeover offer, which could be resubmitted after the target's board rejected it this week.

Coronation Asset Management and the Kagiso Asset Management hold a combined more than 35 percent of Advtech, South Africa's second-biggest private schools operator.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)