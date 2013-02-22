UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 Curro Holdings Ltd : * Says FY revenue increased by 114% * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share of 7.0 cents from loss of 5.4
cents year earlier * Says no dividend has been declared for the period under review * Says as soon as cash generated exceeds capital requirements, dividends will
be paid.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources