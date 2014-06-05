UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Dr cr van der merwe, chief executive officer of curro has indicated his intent to follow maximum number of rights possible
* In so doing has sold a portion of his rights to enable him to do so.
* Following sale of rights disclosed hereunder, dr cr van der merwe will still have 200 000 remaining rights which he intends to follow. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources