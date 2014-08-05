UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline & first bullet to say HEPS up 76 pct, not 32 pct. Also corrects fourth bullet to say profit after tax up 87 percent, not pretax profit)
Aug 5 Curro Holdings Ltd :
* HEPS for six months ended June 30 up 76 percent
* Revenue for six months ended June 30 up 54 percent to 487 million rand
* EBITDA for six months ended June 30 up 89 percent to 97 million rand
* Profit after tax up 87 percent to 27 million rand
* No dividends have been declared for period under review
* Curro also remains on track to achieve its revised target of 80 schools by 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources